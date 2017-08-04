Missing fisherman ID’d as 41-year-old with ties to Mexico

EAST NAPLES, Fla. The body of a man who fell in the water while fishing Wednesday was tentatively identified Friday as a 41-year-old with ties to Mexico.

Eotimio Barrios was the man who was fishing by the Port of the Islands Everglades Adventure Resort, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said. The body was found in the Faka Union Canal, about 4 miles from where he fell in.

Detectives are working with the Mexican consulate to make a positive identification, but Barrios’ family in Mexico has been notified, the sheriff’s office said.