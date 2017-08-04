Missing child alert issued for 6-year-old Lakeland boy

LAKELAND, Fla. A missing child alert was issued for a 6-year-old boy from Polk County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday.

Adam Roach was last seen in the 1200 block of Thomasville Circle, the FDLE said.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with dinosaurs on it, navy shorts and no shoes, the FDLE said. Roach is missing his front tooth and has a scar on his chest and left side abdomen.

Anyone with information should call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774) or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 1-863-298-6200 or 911.