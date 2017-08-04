Heat advisory issued for Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. A heat advisory has been issued for Collier County for a second day in a row, the National Weather Service said.

The advisory runs between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Heat indices exceeded 110 degrees Thursday, and they’re expected to rise to between 107 and 112 Friday, WINK Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

Anyone spending time outside is urged to take extra precautions to deal with the heat. Reschedule strenuous activities, wear light-weight and loose-fitting clothes, and drink plenty of water.

“I saw a lot of people outdoors working yesterday,” Devitt said. “They were doing a lot of good things. They were staying cool, they were drinking a lot of water, and please do that again for today.”

The advisory also covers mainland Monroe County. Thursday’s advisory covered Hendry County, but the weather service didn’t include Hendry in Friday’s. Still, the heat index is expected to hit 110 in Clewiston, according to Devitt.

Lee, Charlotte, Glades and DeSoto counties should also see similar heat indices, so precautions are just as necessary there even though they’re not part of the weather service’s advisory, Devitt said.