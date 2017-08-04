Fort Myers man accused of running drug, prostitution ring near mall

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 32-year-old man arrested Thursday in connection with a drug bust is also accused of running a drug and prostitution ring near Edison Mall, according the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Oliver Rocher, of Fort Myers, was arrested at a hotel on the 3000 block of South Cleveland Avenue, deputies said. A total of $20,000 worth of narcotics were confiscated.

Rocher, who also goes by Lotto, is a suspected member of a street gang called Zoe Pound, deputies said.

An undercover informant met with Rocher on two separate occasions at Edison Mall on 4125 South Cleveland Avenue, according to the report. Rocher told the informant to walk through the food court and meet him in the back parking lot where he sold him heroin.

Rocher had two separate rooms at the hotel, according to the report. One room was used for drugs and the other was used to prostitute young women.

Two women attempted to flush drugs down the toilet when detectives raided the hotel on Thursday, according to the report.

This is the 18th time Rocher has been arrested, deputies said.