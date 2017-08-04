Florida Supreme Court warns residents of email, phone scams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) The Florida Supreme Court is warning of widespread phone and email scams seeking to trick people into paying money.

A news release sent Friday said the scams appear to heavily target those with limited English-language skills, the elderly, health-care workers and relatives of people who recently died.

Court officials advise that state courts in Florida do not make initial contact by email or phone to ask people to appear before a judge or to pay money. For these things, people are either told in person or through delivery by regular-delivery mail.

One scam emails health care workers about a “Health Care Service Violation.” A separate phone scam targets Spanish speakers in South Florida. A third involves heirs of an estate who must pay an upfront “tax” to receive payment.