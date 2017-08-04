Dying Marine receives visitors from across country

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) One man’s service to his country, along with a viral Facebook post, is driving people nationwide into St. Louis just to give thanks.

Phillip Rochette, a Marine, is on life support at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Doctors are still treating the Marine, but his family is preparing to say their final goodbyes.

Rochette had a massive stroke that’s left him debilitated. It’s hard for his sister, Denise, to see him like this.

“He loved kids, dogs, people, God and never left the Marines. Like he left, but never left,” said Denise Rochette.

A Marine in Virginia learned about Rochette’s problems and posted on Facebook to call on Marines everywhere to visit St. Louis before Rochette dies.

