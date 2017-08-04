News
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
FMPD audit
Cold Case Stories
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Events
Odd Videos
Sports
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Call for Action
Security Alert
Video
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Hurricane Central
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
86°
Clear
WINK NEWS
News
All
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
FMPD audit
Cold Case Stories
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
More than 100,000 Florida students receiving school vouchers
Florida Supreme Court warns residents of email, phone scams
US unemployment rate falls to 4.3 pct., matching 16-year low
Helicopter training key for Fort Myers Beach Coast Guard station
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
Dying Marine receives visitors from across country
Young eagle rescued at Florida waste facility
Alfred Angelo Bridal says orders will remain unfulfilled
Tiny mermaid-painted shed apparently drifted 200 miles
Sports
All
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
High school football coaches aiming to prevent concussions
North Fort Myers football season preview
Ara Parseghian, won 2 titles at Notre Dame, has died at…
Tebow shows frustration as Mets lose third straight to Stone Crabs
Call for Action
All
Security Alert
Florida Supreme Court warns residents of email, phone scams
Tips for capturing the best back-to-school photos
Scammers target job seekers with phony job offers
Consumer Reports: Link exists between ACA, fewer bankruptcies
Video
All
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Chef Shep Drinkwater makes swordfish on Greek salad
Helicopter training key for Fort Myers Beach Coast Guard station
Neighbors seek answers following active scenes in Punta Gorda
Lee County brothers create 3D model of tumors to help doctors
Hurricane Central
86°
Home
Videos
Chef Shep Drinkwater makes swordfish on Greek salad
Chef Shep Drinkwater makes swordfish on Greek salad
Published:
August 4, 2017 10:45 AM EDT
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright ©2017 WINK Digital Media