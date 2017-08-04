Angry customer robs cellphone store in North Carolina with large gun
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WKMG) A woman upset over not receiving a cellphone she ordered later returned with a large firearm to rob the store.
Security video shows the unidentified woman brandishing the large military-style gun over her shoulder while approaching the counter of the Fayetteville, N.C. Sprint store.
The woman is seen walking into the store, grabbing a phone, turning around and walking out of the store.
The robber then flees the area in a dark blue Mazda.
Can you identify this suspect who robbed Sprint with a rifle? If you have info submit it anonymously at https://t.co/jgc6gWbjEi pic.twitter.com/YpYfCvvOUt
— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) August 3, 2017