Angry customer robs cellphone store in North Carolina with large gun

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WKMG) A woman upset over not receiving a cellphone she ordered later returned with a large firearm to rob the store.

Security video shows the unidentified woman brandishing the large military-style gun over her shoulder while approaching the counter of the Fayetteville, N.C. Sprint store.

The woman is seen walking into the store, grabbing a phone, turning around and walking out of the store.

The robber then flees the area in a dark blue Mazda.