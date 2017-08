FORT MYERS, Fla. A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday night in the Waterford Apartments, police said.

Zachary Michael Alexander Holmes, of the 400 block of Northwest Sixth Street in Cape Coral, died at Lee Memorial Hospital after he was found around 8:30 p.m. with a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The apartments are on the 3500 block of Central Avenue.