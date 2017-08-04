1 hurt as boat sinks at Big Carlos Pass

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. One person was hospitalized after a boat sank Thursday night near Big Carlos Pass, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

Big Carlos Pass runs between Estero Island and Lovers Key.

The boat’s mast could be seen sticking out of the water Friday morning as FWC crews went out to investigate.

What caused the boat to sink, how many people were on it, and the extent of the injuries to the person who was hurt are unclear.