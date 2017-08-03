Naples couple indicted on attempted weapons smuggling charges

FORT MYERS, Fla. A Naples couple was indicted on charges of attempting to smuggle firearms from the United States to Bolivia, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Miguel Jiminez Borda, 38, and Alejandra Maria Mayo, 34, paid nearly $6,000 to ship five boxes of weapons to Bolivia on June 27 and June 28, according to court filings.

Federal agents found more than 15 firearms, including AK-47s and AR-15s, in a box labeled “documents,” the Justice Department.

The duo has sent approximately 50 boxes to Bolivia since August 2016, according to prosecutors.

If convicted, Borda and Mayo could face up to 20 years in prison.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are investigating.