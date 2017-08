SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. A 29-year-old Broward County man was identified Thursday as the victim of a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a bus.

Joseph Santos. of Miramar, was pronounced dead on scene Wednesday after the Suzuki motorcycle he was driving collided with a LeeTran Bus at U.S. 41 and Constitution Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

No one on the bus was hurt.