Lee County brothers create 3D model of tumors to help doctors

FORT MYERS, Fla. Brian and Christopher Luizzi want patients to be able to hold what is making them sick in the palm of their hand.

It’s been one year since the Luizzi brothers decided to turn their idea into reality.

The brothers own a company called TRINOTA, which aims to help doctors assess patient specific treatment efficacy with the use of 3D visualization.

“We can look at all the 2D images we want, but when you can compile that and get something you can hold in your hand at 3D image, it gives you depth and it gives you height,” Christopher said.

The printing machine produces a 3D print of a tumor based on the patient’s magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or computerized axial tomographic-scan (CAT).

“It’s an existing technology that we’re are reformatting, making it visible in a new dimension,” Brian said.

The brothers hope to partner up with cancer doctors in the near future to help give better treatment to patients.

“When the doctor or patient is holding their tumor in their hand they can see what how big it is, what they’re dealing with before they go into the body,” Christopher said.

The next project on their list is to create virtual reality goggles that would allow physicians to inspect tumors more intricately.