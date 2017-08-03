Hot & humid, few storms for Thursday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 94 degrees with humid conditions and a few storms in the afternoon and evening hours Thursday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

Southwest Florida will have temperatures feeling between 105 and 110 degrees.

“Sorry folks, I’m just the messenger,” Devitt joked.

Devitt highlighted how lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds are associated with the isolated storms expected in the forecast, but “most of the area is going to be dry.”

