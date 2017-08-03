Fort Myers gang member arrested in drug bust

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 32-year-old man accused of being involved in a notorious street gang was arrested Thursday following a drug bust, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Oliver Pierre Rocher, of Fort Myers, was arrested at a hotel on the 3000 block of South Cleveland Avenue, deputies said. He allegedly sold street level amounts of heroin to undercover detectives.

Heroin, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, approximately $4,000 cash and a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber firearm were found inside of the hotel room, deputies said. A total of $20,000 worth of narcotics were confiscated.

Rocher is believed to be a member of the street gang known as Zoe Pound, deputies said.

“Today we flushed a rat out of his hole. Sheriff Scott and our team will continue the relentless pursuit, and capture, of everyone out there peddling poison on our streets,” Undersheriff Carmine Marceno said.

Rocher faces charges of possession of heroin, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, heroin trafficking, possession of cocaine and cocaine trafficking.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 5.

Bond has not yet been set.