Fort Myers dad confronts stranger who approached kids

FORT MYERS, Fla. A father chased off a man who approached his children in their backyard, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

An unidentified man parked a maroon economy van next to the home on the 2100 block of South Street and walked toward the children, according to police. The father saw the man through a kitchen window, confronted the man and told him to leave.

The man ran back to the van, got back in and sped westbound toward U.S. 41, police said.

An adequate description of the man wasn’t made available.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call police at 239-321-7700.