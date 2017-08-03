Flights delayed, weather strands travelers for hours at RSW
FORT MYERS, Fla. After a 14-hour delay, a flight heading to New York took off Thursday morning from Southwest Florida International Airport.
Inclement weather on Wednesday across the Northeast caused flight issues for passengers awaiting their final destinations here in Southwest Florida.
Thirty-four flights experienced delays, and six were canceled Wednesday at RSW, according to Flight Aware, a website that provides tracking information for flight delays and cancellations.
|Reporter:
|John Trierweiler
JohnTrierweiler
|Writer:
|Rachel Ravina