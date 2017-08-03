Body of missing fisherman found in Collier County

EAST NAPLES, Fla. The body of a man who fell in water while fishing Wednesday night was recovered Thursday, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, whose identity remains unclear, was fishing by the Port of the Islands Everglades Adventure Resort, the sheriff’s office said. The body was found in the Faka Union Canal, about 4 miles from where he fell in.

He was casting a net when he fell in, witnesses said.

No further information was immediately available.