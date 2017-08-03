Closing arguments to begin in 2016 Summerlin Road shooting trial

FORT MYERS, Fla. The prosecution and defense will present closing arguments Thursday in the trial for a 19-year-old man accused of killing a man driving along Summerlin Road.

Dalvon Lawrence, of Fort Myers, is charged with manslaughter and a weapons offense in the 2016 death of Friedrich “Fritz” Timmerman, 43, authorities said. He was arrested in September 2016.

Lawrence told a witness he was smoking and drinking near a basketball court when he randomly shot at a vehicle driving by on Summerlin Road, according to Lee County Sheriff’s deputies.

Following the shooting, Timmerman’s vehicle lurched while before hitting a concrete wall near the Whiskey Creek community.

The trial will resume at 9 a.m.