Alfred Angelo Bridal says orders will remain unfulfilled

FORT MYERS, Fla. If a bride-to-be has not received her wedding gown from Alfred Angelo Bridal then it’s time to recognize the truth — the dress is not coming.

The Florida-based company, which has more than 60 stores nationwide and sells at 1,400 other locations, filed for bankruptcy and unexpectedly closed all of its stores on July 14 without notice.

The abrupt closure left many bridal parties scrambling after some brides were called and told to pick up their gowns immediately, others were told they would receive their gown by mail.

The company planned to fulfill all open orders, but a statement issued Thursday declared otherwise:

Statement from the Chapter 7 Trustee:

The Chapter 7 Trustee greatly regrets the upset that Alfred Angelo’s July 14th bankruptcy filing has caused its customers. While we have been successful in obtaining customer records and delivering many dresses and accessories for customers all over the country, even after the bankruptcy filing date, it has now become apparent that the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling each and every open order makes continuing that course of action no longer possible.

Thus, to the extent any order has not been fully delivered to a customer, it shall have to remain unfilled. If you believe you are owed any money, please use the link below to complete a proof of claim. Please be advised that neither the Chapter 7 Trustee nor her counsel are authorized to provide legal advice to any affected customer regarding their purchase.

If you believe you were affected by Alfred Angelo Bridal’s closure and would like to submit a claim, click here.