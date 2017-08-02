Video shows worker hit by lightning at RSW

FORT MYERS, Fla. Newly released surveillance video shows lightning bounce off an airplane and hit a worker at Southwest Florida International Airport.

NavStar Aviation employee Austin Dunn, 21, suffered third-degree burns, muscle damage, nerve damage and bleeding in the brain from the July 22 strike.

The video shows the electricity travel through the skin of the Sun Country Airlines plane from tail to nose and exit near the front landing gear, where Dunn was standing in the rain. He can be seen collapsing after the jolt of electricity.

Dunn was released within the past few days from Tampa General Hospital, said Kyle Dunn, his father. But he’ll have to return for treatments for his burns and nerve damage.

“If everybody could please give us their prayers, keep him in their prayers, that’s all we ask,” Kyle Dunn said shortly after his son was hurt.

NavStar Aviation declined comment. Kyle Dunn has questioned why the company had his son on the tarmac.

WINK News reporter Channing Frampton shared the surveillance footage on Facebook: