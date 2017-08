FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 90 degrees with sun, clouds and scattered storms Wednesday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“Temperatures are going up significantly for Thursday and Friday, it is going to be a downright hot stretch with 95 degrees wrapping up the work week, and heading into the weekend, which does include scattered rain and storms, 93 degrees for the high…” Devitt said.

