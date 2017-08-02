Sex predator on run from Highlands County

SEBRING, Fla. A convicted sex predator remains on the loose after cutting off his ankle monitor.

Gary Lee Ebersole, 46, of Lorida, was last seen at the Citgo at Golfview Road and U.S. 27 in Sebring at 9:30 Sunday morning, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said. That’s where he cut off his ankle monitor.

The sheriff’s office had been seeking to arrest him on violation of probation. He’s described as 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about Ebersole’s whereabouts is urged to click here and submit a tip.