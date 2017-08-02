Sand sculpting to help Collier children’s museum

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. Families can enjoy summer at the beach for a good cause at Castles for Kids 2017.

The sand sculpting competition will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort at 9891 Gulf Shore Drive. Contestants will be eligible for prizes and raffles.

Castles for kids raises funds and awareness for the Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples, which provides educational opportunities for Southwest Florida children and their families.

For more information, visit the event’s website.