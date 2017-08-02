Naples man killed in July Sarasota County crash

NAPLES, Fla. A 54-year-old man succumbed to injuries sustained in a July 22 crash on Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Brian Thomas Naegele, of Naples, was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand northbound on Interstate 75 near County Road 779, the FHP said. Naegele drove off the roadway, into the grass median, collided into a guardrail and his vehicle overturned.

It is unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash, the FHP said.

Debris from Naegele’s vehicle struck a 2013 Audi TT, being driven by 66-year-old Joseph Cosmai, of Naples, traveling southbound on Interstate 75, the FHP said. Cosmai and his passenger were not injured.

FHP released the crash report Wednesday, after Naegele’s next of kin was notified.