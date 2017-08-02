Motorcyclist killed after collision with bus in San Carlos Park

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. A motorcyclist is dead after a crash at U.S. 41 and Constitution Boulevard, a San Carlos Park Fire Protection and Rescue Service District spokesperson said.

The motorcycle collided with a LeeTran bus, the Florida Highway Patrol said. No one on the bus was hurt, according to the district spokesperson.

Northbound traffic on U.S. 41 is blocked, and the road is expected to remain closed for hours, the district spokesperson said. Traffic was heavy on northbound Interstate 75 as drivers tried to avoid the backup, driver Marie Lapointe-Chism said.

The wreck happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The circumstances leading to the crash are unclear.