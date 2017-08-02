Fort Myers child death suspect to face judge

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 38-year-old man arrested in connection with the death of a 13-month-old girl will appear in court Wednesday morning.

Dustin Todd is facing second-degree murder and third-degree child abuse charges, the Cape Coral Police Department said Tuesday at a press conference. Bond has not been set.

Thirteen-month-old Mackenzie Fewox was in Dodd’s care on Jan. 29 in a house on the 500 block of Southeast Ninth Avenue, police said. Two other children were in the home at the time of the death.

The circumstances leading up to the incident were unclear.

Todd and his wife were Fewox’s familial foster parents, police said. The Todds were in the process of adopting Fewox. Todd’s wife, who was Fewox’s aunt, will not face charges.

Captain Tony Sizemore said any death involving a child is tragic, but investigators were hardened as they delved deeper into findings.

“However, as our investigation began to uncover that this was a murder by someone who was supposed to protect her, it became especially gut-wrenching, even for the seasoned detectives of our Major Crimes Unit,” Sizemore said.

Todd is scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. at the Lee County Clerk of Courts at 1700 Monroe St.