Crash closes Midpoint Memorial Bridge

FORT MYERS, A crash has downed power lines and blocked both directions of the Midpoint Memorial Bridge, Fort Myers police said.

The power lines are down in front of Royal Palm Square, just west of Colonial Boulevard at Summerlin Road, police said. Some traffic lights are out on Summerlin south of Colonial.

About 100 customers were left without power near the scene, Florida Power and Light said. The company is working to restore it.

A red sports car lost control and collided with a light pole, police said. Debris from the car is scattered across the scene. Additional poles have sustained damage and may need to be cut down.

Two people were inside the car. No injuries were reported, according to police, but a woman could be seen on a stretcher being loaded onto an ambulance.

Traffic on Colonial Boulevard is backed up beyond the U.S. 41 overpass, police said. Cape Coral police are diverting traffic on the west side of the bridge.

WINK News reporter Nicole Valdes went live via Facebook from the scene: