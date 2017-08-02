Cape man accused of crashing into patrol car to defend ex-girlfriend

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A 25-year-old man accused of crashing into a patrol car was arrested Wednesday, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Adam Thomas Perez, of Cape Coral, faces two charges of DUI property damage and driving with a suspended drivers license after allegedly attempting to confront an officer for stopping his ex-girlfriend, police said.

Perez’s ex-girlfriend was accused of running a stop sign at around 2:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Northeast 23rd Terrace, police said. The woman then attempted to dash into a nearby house.

Several people inside the home stepped out to confront the officer, police said. Perez pulled up to the driveway in a pickup truck and spun the wheels, sending grass and mud onto the patrol car.

When Perez’s tires reached dry ground, the truck gained traction and backed into the patrol car’s driver door, police said.

Perez, who remained at the Lee County Jail Wednesday afternoon, is scheduled to appear in court at 1:00 p.m. on Aug. 21

His bond was set at $4,500.