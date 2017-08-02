Cape Coral bystanders help detain purse-snatching suspect

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A 24-year-old man accused of stealing a purse from was arrested Wednesday, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Marhsall Zachary Barker, of Cape Coral, was at the Publix on 1616 Cape Coral Parkway West, police said. Barker took a purse from a woman’s cart and attempted to flee from the store on foot.

Two witnesses chased after Barker and were able to stop him at the Circle K across the street on 1603 Cape Coral Parkway West until authorities arrived, police said.

Barker faces charges of robbery by sudden snatching and is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 5.

His bond was set at $10,000.00