4 injured in Lee County crash, fire

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Three people were injured after a car struck a tree and caught fire Wednesday morning on Boy Scout Drive, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. behind the north side of Around the Clock Fitness at 1755 Boy Scout Drive, police said. Following the collision, four passengers were trapped inside the vehicle, but the flames were contained. They suffered serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

The SUV was traveling eastbound on Red Cedar Drive near Hayley Lane when it lost control, went off the road and hit a tree, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.