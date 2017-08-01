Work set to start this year on Charlotte County I-75 widening

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A traffic bottleneck on Interstate 75 will soon disappear.

The 4-mile stretch of the interstate from Jones Loop Road to U.S. 17 is the only four-lane section of Interstate 75 left in the state between Naples and the Georgia-Florida line, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

A nearly $29,000,000 project is set to expand it to six lanes, according to the FDOT. Construction is expected to begin later this year and last 18 months.

“Everything from State Road 951, the exit that goes to Marco Island all the way to Georgia, when this project is complete everything will be six lanes,” FDOT communications manager Zac Burch said.

While some drivers recognize the construction could slow down their daily commute, they welcome the expansion, believing it will alleviate traffic in the near future.

“I think it’s a great idea. We’re going to have a lot more people using that highway in years to come,” driver Diana Robinson said.