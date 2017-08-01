Woman attacked in Lehigh Acres neighborhood

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A 32-year-old woman was attacked Sunday near Douglas Avenue South, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim said she was walking to her friends house at around 4 p.m. in the area of 8th St Southwest & Douglas Avenue South, deputies said. The victim began to walk faster after she noticed two men walking close behind her.

One of the suspects threatened to kill the woman if she did not hand them her purse, deputies said. The woman refused and the suspect hit her across the head with a broom stick, took her purse and fled on foot.

The victim was able to get to her friend’s house where she contacted authorities.

The men were last seen wearing all black clothing, deputies said. One of the suspects had gold teeth.

Anyone with information should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000