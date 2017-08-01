Senate bill targets sex trafficking websites

FORT MYERS, Fla. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators have introduced legislation aimed at online sex trafficking.

The “Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act” would allow victims to seek justice against websites that knowingly facilitate crimes. Both Florida Senators — Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Bill Nelson — are among the bill’s sponsors.

“I think it’s finally being recognized for the slavery that it is, and for the traumatic crime that it is,” said Dr. Laura Streyffeler, a Fort Myers mental health counselor.

The bill would eliminate federal liability protections for those sites and allow state law enforcement officials to take action against them.