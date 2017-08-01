Residents to voice concerns, get latest on Dunbar sludge site

FORT MYERS, Fla. A long-awaited public forum about a former toxic dump site in Dunbar takes place Tuesday.

Residents will have the opportunity to voice their concerns and get answers about environmental testing on the site at Tuesday’s informational workshop. The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dr. Carrie D. Robinson Center at 2990 Edison Ave.

Arsenic was discovered in 2007 on the grounds bounded by Henderson Avenue on the west, Midway Avenue on the east, Jeffcott Street on the south and South Street on the north.

The last tests showed no remaining hazardous levels of arsenic or any existing threat to groundwater, according to the Department of Environmental Protection. But it was only this year that the public became aware of the 2007 test, sparking a renewed interest in examining the area.

The latest assessment on the soil, ground water and surface water at the site could take weeks to complete.