Naples home sparks controversy among neighbors

NAPLES, Fla. A home in Naples Park doesn’t look quite like the others.

Sparkly statues, a brightly painted mural, lawn gnomes and a light show can be seen at the home on the 100 block of Avenue North.

The neighborhood association has not asked the owners to change their decor, according to neighbors.

“We have an association, yes, but they haven’t said anything about it and its been a year, so I guess people don’t mind it,” nearby resident Leonora Coleman said. “People stop by, take pics of it, people on bikes just stare at it.”

The homeowners continue to add new features to their property, according to neighbors.

“All these homes for sale, empty lots, they’re not gonna want to live next to someone who painted their house with drastic different colors,” nearby resident Amber Auckerman said.

WINK News asked for a comment from the homeowners, but they declined to be interviewed.