Man pleads guilty to 1993 Fort Myers killing

FORT MYERS, Fla. A man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday in a 1993 killing.

Angelo E. Ruth, 61, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for the death of Mattie Henry, a state attorney’s office spokeswoman said. The sentencing guideline in place at the time called for anywhere from seven to 22 years.

Henry’s body was found in September 1993 by the Highlands East Recreation Center on Canal Street, police said.

Fort Myers police credited the TV show “Cold Justice” for helping renew leads in the case. Additional forensic evidence and witness statements were key to Ruth’s arrest, which took place in June 2016.