Man accused of theft, altercation at Fort Myers Target

FORT MYERS, Fla. A man is accused of grand theft and a physical altercation with the staff at a Target on Dynasty Drive, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

He allegedly stole more than $300 worth of laundry detergent on July 20 at the store at 9350 Dynasty Drive in the Forum, police said. The suspect then fled the store.

Anyone with information should call Detective Nicholas Toma at 239-321-7700 or report an anonymous tip to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips can also be made online or through the P3Tips mobile app.