Jury selection begins in 2016 Summerlin Road shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. Jury selection began Tuesday in the case of a man shot while driving on Summerlin Road.

Dalvon Lawrence, of Fort Myers, is facing trial after his September 2016 arrest. He’s charged with manslaughter and a weapons offense in the death of Friedrich “Fritz” Timmerman, 43.

Timmerman’s car careened down Summerlin before crashing into a concrete wall along the road near the Whiskey Creek community, resulting in his death.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies said Lawrence told a witness he was smoking and drinking near a basketball court and shot randomly at a car as it passed by on Summerlin. Lawrence also told the witness that it was only through watching a news report on television that he knew he had killed someone, the sheriff’s office said.

Lawrence is facing a manslaughter charge, and not a murder charge, because authorities don’t believe he intended to kill anyone when he fired his gun.