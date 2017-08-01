Fort Myers man arrested in death of 13-month-old girl

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a 13-month-old girl, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Dustin Gregory Todd, of Fort Myers, faces charges of second-degree homicide and third-degree child abuse, police said during a press conference.

The girl, Mackenzie Fewox, was in Todd’s care on Jan. 29 at a home on the 500 block of Southeast 9th Avenue, police said. Two other children were in the home at the time of the death.

The circumstances leading up the child’s death is unclear at this time.

Todd and his wife were in the process of adopting Fewox as she was a familial foster placement, police said. Todd’s wife, who was also Fewox’s aunt, is not facing any charges.

“The death of any child, under any circumstances, is heartbreaking. However, as our investigation began to uncover that this was a murder by someone who was supposed to protect her, it became especially gut-wrenching, even for the seasoned detectives of our Major Crimes Unit,” said Cape Coral Police Department Captain Tony Sizemore.

Todd, who remained at the Lee County Jail Tuesday night, is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 5 at 8:30 a.m. A bond has not yet been set.

WINK News streamed the press conference on Facebook: