Flood advisory issued for portion of Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. A flood advisory was issued Tuesday night for western Collier County, the National Weather Service of Miami said.

The advisory will take place from 8:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m., the weather service said.

Naples, Marco Island, Golden Gate Estates, Naples Park and Marco Island Airport will experience minor flooding, the weather service said. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

One to two inches of rainfall is expected over the area, the weather service said.