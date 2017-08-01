Ex-Fort Myers housing authority official pleads guilty

FORT MYERS, Fla. A former Housing Authority of Fort Myers official pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing tens of thousands in federal funds.

The guilty plea was expected after court filings last month showed a plea agreement between federal prosecutors and Twaski Jackson, the former director of client services for the agency. He will be released on a $50,000 signature bond.

Jackson agreed to pay back the $76,766.30 he admits to stealing from the Housing Authority of Fort Myers and the $10,000 he admits to stealing from the Lee County Housing Authority. He is not allowed to travel outside the U.S.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for each of his two felony counts.

Jackson resigned from the housing authority in May 2016 after working there for more than a decade, The News-Press reported.