Doctor takes break from giving birth to deliver another woman’s baby

FRANKFORT, Ky. (CBS) While in labor, a Kentucky OBGYN took a break to do something else: Deliver another woman’s baby.

Amanda Hess told CBS affiliate WKYT that while she was preparing to give birth, she noticed another woman in need — who happened to be one of Hess’ patients. The woman, Leah Halliday Johnson, was screaming and nearly ready to give birth.

“You know I love doing what I do. I love taking care of mothers and babies and you really a lot of doctors are always thinking of their patients even when they’re a patient themselves,” Hess said to WKYT.

Hospital officials told WKYT that Johnson’s doctor was on call and on his way back to the hospital. Hess said that when Johnson saw her, she was relieved.

“She was just glad to be able to get to push and have the baby out and not have to wait any longer,” Hess told WKYT.

Hess gave birth to her own daughter a few hours later.