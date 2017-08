IMMOKALEE, Fla. A crash snarled traffic Tuesday night on State Road 29, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened at around 9:40 p.m. and shut down State Road 29 in both directions at New Harvest Road, the FHP said. The road was reopened shortly before 11 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the crash, the extent of injuries and the number of vehicles involved are unclear at this time.