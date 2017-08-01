Portion of Plantation Road reopens after cement truck crash

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. The intersection of Plantation Road and Colonial Boulevard reopened following a Tuesday morning crash involving a cement truck, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

The northbound lanes of Plantation Road were shut down, but reopened shortly after 9:20 a.m., police said. Colonial Boulevard had one eastbound lane open.

The circumstances leading up to the two-vehicle wreck were unclear. The crash is under investigation, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.