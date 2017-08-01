Crash blocks portion of Palm Beach Blvd.

OLGA, Fla. A Tuesday morning crash shut down several lanes of traffic in both directions at the intersection of Palm Beach Boulevard and Buckingham Road, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The wreck happened just after 6:45 a.m. at the intersection. It’s unclear when the road will reopen, but motorists should avoid the area or find alternate routes, according to deputies.

The circumstances leading up to the crash, vehicles involved and additional injuries or fatalities were unclear.

No further information was immediately available.