Cape Coral man arrested in connection with hit-and-run crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A 44-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The wreck happened at around 9:20 p.m. on 1551 Southeast 32nd Terrace on Monday, police said.

Jonathan Issac Kohutich, of Cape Coral, was accused of crashing an SUV into a silver 4-door car, police said. Kohutich fled the scene in his SUV, leaving behind a white bumper with a Nissan emblem on it.

Two of the passengers in the silver car were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said. Kohutich was later arrested at a home on the 1100 block of Southeast 32nd Terrace.

Kohutich is facing two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21 at 1:00 p.m.

Bond has not yet been set for Kohutich.