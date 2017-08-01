1 prisoner still loose after peanut butter escape

JASPER, Ala. (AP) Authorities in Alabama are still looking for the last of 12 prisoners who fled a county jail in a scheme involving peanut butter.

Sheriff’s officials say the manhunt continued Tuesday for 24-year-old Bradley Andrew Kilpatrick of Cordova.

Kilpatrick was being held in the Walker County jail on marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges when he and 11 other prisoners fled Sunday night.

Sheriff James Underwood says prisoners used peanut butter to change the numbers above a door and trick a new employee into opening another door that led outside.

The prisoners then used their orange jail uniforms and blankets to climb over a fence topped with razor wire.

The sheriff describes the tricked worker as being young.

Eleven of the prisoners have since been recaptured, but Kilpatrick remains on the loose.