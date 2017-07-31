Suspect arrested in Fort Myers fatal stabbing

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing, the Fort Myers Police Department said Monday.

Jeremy Lee Rose was taken into custody by United States marshals in Tuscumbia, Alabama, according to a press release.

The stabbing happened on July 21 on the 1900 block of Grove Avenue, police said.

Rose was accused of stabbing Javier Medina, 31, of Fort Myers, multiple times after an argument, police said. Medina was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Rose faces charges of homicide.