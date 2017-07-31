New technology to prevent hot car deaths

CAPE CORAL, Fla. New technology could save the lives of children left behind in hot cars.

The temperature inside of a hot car can rise 20 degrees in just 10 minutes, according to the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Reggie McKinnon lost his daughter, Payton, in 2010 after he accidentally left her in a hot car for too long.

Nearly 40 children die in the U.S. every year from being left in a hot car, according to the Golisano Children’s Hospital. Four of those children died this year in Florida.

“Educating myself in these types of tragedies has enabled me to get some kind of peace to say I’m keeping her memory alive, but it’s not something I wish on anybody,” McKinnon said.

Lawmakers in Washington are pushing a bill that would require car manufacturers to install sensors in all new cars. The sensor would alert drivers if a passenger is left inside when a car is turned off.

“I think anything that they’re gonna do to help prevent these senseless deaths of children is fine with me,” McKinnon said.

Advocates believe a good trick to prevent leaving a child in the back seat is to put personal belongings, like a wallet or cellphone, in the seat with the child before driving away.